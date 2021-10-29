Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SXYAY. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $34.19 price target on Sika and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Sika in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Sika in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.19.

SXYAY stock opened at $34.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.01. Sika has a fifty-two week low of $24.31 and a fifty-two week high of $36.59.

Sika AG engages in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle. It offers solutions for concrete, waterproofing, cement additives, rigid bonding, joint sealing, and tunneling and mining. The company was founded by Kaspar Winkler in 1910 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

