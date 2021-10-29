Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $28.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Bancorp is the bank holding company for the Bank of the Sierra. The Bank of the Sierra is the largest independent bank headquartered in the South Valley, and operates branch offices as well as real estate centers, agricultural credit centers and a bank card center. “

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

Shares of BSRR stock opened at $24.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $384.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.56. Sierra Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $29.42.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 12.16%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSRR. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 187,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 39,675 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 12,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 8.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Bancorp (BSRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.