SIBCoin (SIB) Price Up 29.8% Over Last Week

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. One SIBCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0411 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges. SIBCoin has a total market cap of $801,249.17 and $16,614.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SIBCoin has traded 29.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SIBCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,371.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,419.86 or 0.07086320 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.28 or 0.00311492 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $587.42 or 0.00941802 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.39 or 0.00085602 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $268.63 or 0.00430686 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $164.28 or 0.00263392 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005069 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.26 or 0.00232891 BTC.

SIBCoin Coin Profile

SIBCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,496,332 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

SIBCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SIBCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SIBCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.