ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.06% of ShotSpotter worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in ShotSpotter during the 2nd quarter valued at about $463,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 4.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of ShotSpotter in the second quarter valued at about $986,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 95.7% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of ShotSpotter in the second quarter valued at about $11,217,000. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SSTI shares. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ShotSpotter in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised ShotSpotter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on ShotSpotter from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

In other ShotSpotter news, CFO Alan R. Stewart purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.48 per share, for a total transaction of $137,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold 437 shares of company stock worth $16,102 in the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SSTI stock opened at $37.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $433.60 million, a P/E ratio of 1,856.50, a P/E/G ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.91. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.23 and a 12-month high of $53.97.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.84 million. ShotSpotter had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 0.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ShotSpotter, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

