Short Interest in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) Rises By 1,292.6%

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 732,500 shares, a growth of 1,292.6% from the September 30th total of 52,600 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 964,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 93,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.30% of ZW Data Action Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNET opened at $1.46 on Friday. ZW Data Action Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $6.19. The firm has a market cap of $51.59 million, a PE ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average of $1.67.

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The business services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 31.94%. The business had revenue of $14.55 million for the quarter.

About ZW Data Action Technologies

ZW Data Action Technologies, Inc engages in providing advertising, precision marketing, online to offline sales channel expansion and the related data services to small and medium enterprises. Its services include precision marketing, data analysis, member point’s management and other value added services.

