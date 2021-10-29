Short Interest in Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Grows By 151.7%

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 151.7% from the September 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WTKWY shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Wolters Kluwer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wolters Kluwer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.00.

Wolters Kluwer stock opened at $107.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.46. The company has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.54. Wolters Kluwer has a fifty-two week low of $77.49 and a fifty-two week high of $116.34.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.536 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Wolters Kluwer’s payout ratio is 30.17%.

Wolters Kluwer NV engages in the provision of information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, finance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. It operates through the following segments: Health; Tax and Accounting; Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Legal and Regulatory.

