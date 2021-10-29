Short Interest in THC Biomed Intl Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THCBF) Decreases By 95.0%

THC Biomed Intl Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THCBF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 95.0% from the September 30th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
THC Biomed Intl stock remained flat at $$0.07 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 50,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,337. THC Biomed Intl has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.09.
THC Biomed Intl Company Profile
Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for THC Biomed Intl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THC Biomed Intl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.