Short Interest in THC Biomed Intl Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THCBF) Decreases By 95.0%

THC Biomed Intl Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THCBF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 95.0% from the September 30th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

THC Biomed Intl stock remained flat at $$0.07 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 50,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,337. THC Biomed Intl has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.09.

THC Biomed Intl Company Profile

THC BioMed International Ltd. engages in the research, development and cultivation of medical cannabis. It offers horticulture training, record keeping and documenting, research studies and analytical services. The company was founded on February 2, 1982 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

