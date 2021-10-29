Short Interest in Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF) Rises By 314.2%

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 763,000 shares, an increase of 314.2% from the September 30th total of 184,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7,630.0 days.

Tgs Asa stock remained flat at $$10.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. Tgs Asa has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.18 and its 200-day moving average is $13.97.

About Tgs Asa

TGS ASA engages in the provision of geoscientific data products and services to oil and gas exploration companies. It operates through the following geographical segments: North & South America (NSA), Europe and Russia (EUR), Africal, Middle-East and Asia or Pacific (AMEAP), and Other or Corporate Costs.

