Short Interest in Sunwin Stevia International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUWN) Expands By 800.0%

Sunwin Stevia International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUWN) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the September 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 462,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SUWN opened at $0.03 on Friday. Sunwin Stevia International has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.05.

Get Sunwin Stevia International alerts:

Sunwin Stevia International (OTCMKTS:SUWN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sunwin Stevia International had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 38.33%. The business had revenue of $6.92 million for the quarter.

Sunwin Stevia International, Inc produces and sells natural sweeteners and other pharmaceutical products primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Stevioside; and Corporate and Other Pharmaceutical. The company produces and sells various steviol glycosides with rebaudioside A and stevioside as the principal components.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Sunwin Stevia International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunwin Stevia International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.