Short Interest in Sunwin Stevia International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUWN) Expands By 800.0%

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2021

Sunwin Stevia International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUWN) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the September 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 462,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SUWN opened at $0.03 on Friday. Sunwin Stevia International has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.05.

Sunwin Stevia International (OTCMKTS:SUWN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sunwin Stevia International had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 38.33%. The business had revenue of $6.92 million for the quarter.

About Sunwin Stevia International

Sunwin Stevia International, Inc produces and sells natural sweeteners and other pharmaceutical products primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Stevioside; and Corporate and Other Pharmaceutical. The company produces and sells various steviol glycosides with rebaudioside A and stevioside as the principal components.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Sunwin Stevia International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunwin Stevia International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.