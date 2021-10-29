Short Interest in Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII) Declines By 90.0%

Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the September 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SEII remained flat at $$0.02 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 364,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,355. Sharing Economy International has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02.

Get Sharing Economy International alerts:

Sharing Economy International Company Profile

Sharing Economy International, Inc develops technologies, products and services with a view to minimise pollution and wastage to protect the environment. It operates through the following segments: Dyeing and Finishing Equipment and Sharing Economy. The Dyeing and Finishing Equipment segment involves in the manufacture and sell of textile dyeing and finishing machines.

Recommended Story: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Sharing Economy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharing Economy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.