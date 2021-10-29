Short Interest in Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD) Expands By 340.0%

Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 340.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Save Foods by 295.5% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Noked Capital LTD purchased a new position in shares of Save Foods during the second quarter worth about $598,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Save Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $792,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Save Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Institutional investors own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Save Foods alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SVFD opened at $6.39 on Friday. Save Foods has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $30.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.67.

Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter.

Save Foods Company Profile

Save Foods, Inc engages in the research and development of green solutions for extending storability and shelf life of vegetables and fruits. The company was founded by Nimrod Ben-Yehuda on April 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Save Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Save Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.