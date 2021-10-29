Short Interest in Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Rises By 112.8%

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, an increase of 112.8% from the September 30th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of REMYY stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $20.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,569. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.70 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.96 and its 200-day moving average is $20.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 2.59. Rémy Cointreau has a 52-week low of $16.85 and a 52-week high of $22.57.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 0.75%. Rémy Cointreau’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.44 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.15.

About Rémy Cointreau

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

