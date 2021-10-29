Short Interest in Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWBYF) Increases By 645.5%

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWBYF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 645.5% from the September 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of RWBYF stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. Red White & Bloom Brands has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.90.

Red White & Bloom Brands Company Profile

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc engages in the cultivation and retail of cannabis products primarily in Michigan, Illinois, Massachusetts, California, and Florida. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

