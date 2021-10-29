Short Interest in Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY) Grows By 750.0%

Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 750.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of PSTVY opened at $14.40 on Friday. Postal Savings Bank of China has a 1-year low of $12.49 and a 1-year high of $23.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.83.

Postal Savings Bank of China Company Profile

Postal Savings Bank of China Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China. Its Personal Banking segment offers savings products, such as demand, time, personal call, time/demand optional, and foreign currency deposits; passbooks; certificate of deposits; micro, personal pledged, and personal business loans; debit and credit cards; wealth management products and funds; and insurance agency services.

