Short Interest in Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM) Expands By 105.5%

Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,800 shares, an increase of 105.5% from the September 30th total of 50,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pontem during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pontem in the first quarter worth approximately $6,776,000. Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pontem in the first quarter worth approximately $916,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pontem in the first quarter valued at about $2,228,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Pontem during the first quarter worth approximately $817,000. 61.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNTM stock remained flat at $$9.77 during midday trading on Friday. 111,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,251. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.71. Pontem has a 52 week low of $9.43 and a 52 week high of $10.05.

Pontem Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

