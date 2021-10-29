Short Interest in POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF) Decreases By 96.2%

POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 96.2% from the September 30th total of 90,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 720,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS POETF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,568. The firm has a market cap of $299.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 0.70. POET Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.85.

Get POET Technologies alerts:

POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that POET Technologies will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

POET Technologies, Inc engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module.

Further Reading: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for POET Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POET Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.