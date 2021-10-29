Short Interest in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Drops By 54.1%

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a decline of 54.1% from the September 30th total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE MAV opened at $11.42 on Friday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $12.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.13.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

