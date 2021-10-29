Short Interest in PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) Decreases By 51.7%

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 424,500 shares, a decrease of 51.7% from the September 30th total of 878,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 108.8 days.

Shares of PCWLF stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.53. PCCW has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $0.63.

Get PCCW alerts:

About PCCW

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Japan, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile and international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for PCCW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCCW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.