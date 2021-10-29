Short Interest in PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) Decreases By 51.7%

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 424,500 shares, a decrease of 51.7% from the September 30th total of 878,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 108.8 days.
Shares of PCWLF stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.53. PCCW has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $0.63.
About PCCW
