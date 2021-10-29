Short Interest in Nofire Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFTI) Declines By 59.1%

Nofire Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFTI) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 59.1% from the September 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NFTI stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.06. 2,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,958. Nofire Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.13.
About Nofire Technologies
Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging
Receive News & Ratings for Nofire Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nofire Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.