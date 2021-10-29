Short Interest in Nofire Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFTI) Declines By 59.1%

Nofire Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFTI) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 59.1% from the September 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NFTI stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.06. 2,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,958. Nofire Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.13.

About Nofire Technologies

NoFire Technologies, Inc engages in the development of coatings and textile wrap systems, and provision of intumescent technology and passive fire protection solutions. It offers its products for the construction, industrial, transportation, maritime, military and nuclear industry. The company was founded on July 13, 1987 and is headquartered in Upper Saddle River, NJ.

