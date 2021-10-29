Short Interest in Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Decreases By 81.6%

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a decline of 81.6% from the September 30th total of 198,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 199,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NJDCY traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.71. The company had a trading volume of 57,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,579. The company has a market cap of $66.09 billion, a PE ratio of 50.81 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.66 and a 200-day moving average of $29.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Nidec has a 1-year low of $24.97 and a 1-year high of $36.98.

Get Nidec alerts:

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Nidec had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 12.84%.

NIDEC CORP. engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of small precision, automotive, commercial & industrial motors, electronic & optical components, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Nidec, Nidec Electronics Thailand, Nidec Singapore, Nidec Hong Kong, Nidec Sankyo, Nidec Copal, Nidec Techno Motor, Nidec Motor, and Nidec Motors & Actuators.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Nidec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nidec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.