Short Interest in Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) Expands By 500.0%

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ MTEX opened at $40.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.42 million, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.99. Mannatech has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $49.08.

Get Mannatech alerts:

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.50 million for the quarter. Mannatech had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 4.22%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Mannatech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

In other Mannatech news, Director Kevin Andrew Robbins sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $49,485.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,845.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $127,140. 48.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Mannatech in the second quarter valued at $343,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Mannatech by 6.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mannatech in the third quarter valued at $3,149,000. Institutional investors own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Mannatech Company Profile

Mannatech, Inc develops nutritional supplements, topical and skin care products and weight-management products that target optimal health and wellness. Its product category include integrative health,targeted health, wealth and fitness, skin care, essentials, and home. The company was founded by Marlin Ray Robbins and Samuel L.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Mannatech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mannatech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.