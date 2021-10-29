Short Interest in Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Decreases By 52.5%

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a decline of 52.5% from the September 30th total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ADRNY opened at $32.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $34.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.31.

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize alerts:

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.59 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.9858 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 3.02%. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s payout ratio is 31.78%.

ADRNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.