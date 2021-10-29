Short Interest in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Rises By 334.1%

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,100 shares, an increase of 334.1% from the September 30th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 399,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patron Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,228,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ EMXC traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,921. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.48. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $63.74.

