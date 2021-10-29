Short Interest in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Expands By 53,400.0%

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,000 shares, an increase of 53,400.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF stock opened at $49.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.11. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $51.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNMA. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000.

