Short Interest in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Expands By 129.0%

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, an increase of 129.0% from the September 30th total of 489,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,685,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.77. 106,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,934,139. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.19 and its 200 day moving average is $43.36. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 12 month low of $36.04 and a 12 month high of $47.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 334,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,845,000 after purchasing an additional 11,807 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 353,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 15,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 11,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter.

