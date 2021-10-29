Short Interest in Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Rises By 439.6%

Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 743,600 shares, an increase of 439.6% from the September 30th total of 137,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 24.2 days.

CDDRF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,091. Headwater Exploration has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $3.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.37.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$5.25 target price on shares of Headwater Exploration in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$6.25 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Headwater Exploration in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.15.

Headwater Exploration, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The firm has offices in Halifax and Calgary, and a field office in Penobsquis (near Sussex), New Brunswick where Corridor produces natural gas to Canadian and U.S. markets. Its portfolio includes McCully Field, Frederick Brook Shale, and New Brunswick The company was founded by Norman W.

