Short Interest in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Decreases By 73.6%

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a decline of 73.6% from the September 30th total of 108,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 221,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 902.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 902.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 152.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 188.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEQ traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,257. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.07. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a one year low of $42.11 and a one year high of $60.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This is a boost from Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

About Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

