Short Interest in FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT) Increases By 100.0%

FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 40,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NYSE:FZT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.79. The company had a trading volume of 10,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,565. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.71. FAST Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.00.
FAST Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile
