Short Interest in Esm Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ESM) Rises By 135.7%

Esm Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ESM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 135.7% from the September 30th total of 1,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Esm Acquisition stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Esm Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ESM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. 36.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ESM stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.76. The company had a trading volume of 520 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,507. Esm Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $9.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.70.

ESM Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

