Short Interest in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Increases By 1,414.3%

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 1,414.3% from the September 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NYSE:TEAF opened at $14.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.64. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $15.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 5.0% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 539,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after purchasing an additional 25,693 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 4.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 523,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after buying an additional 21,045 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 5.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 4,406 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 9.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 81,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 1.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter.

About Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

