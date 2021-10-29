Short Interest in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRCU) Declines By 86.2%

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRCU) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 86.2% from the September 30th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,430,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,687,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,370,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,943,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,964,000.

Shares of DCRCU opened at $11.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.58. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.96.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

