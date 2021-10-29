Short Interest in Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Declines By 80.0%

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of DNKEY traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $8.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,773. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.05. Danske Bank A/S has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Danske Bank A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Danske Bank A/S to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from 132.00 to 135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Danske Bank A/S to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from 118.00 to 120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered Danske Bank A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a 95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danske Bank A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.67.

Danske Bank A/S engages in the provision of services in the fields of banking, mortgage finance, insurance, pension, real-estate brokerage, asset management and trading in fixed income products, foreign exchange, and equities. It operates through the following segments: Banking DK, Banking Nordic, Corporates & Institutions, Wealth Management, Northern Ireland, Non-Core, and Other Activities.

