Short Interest in Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Grows By 140.0%

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,133,700 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the September 30th total of 472,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11,337.0 days.
OTCMKTS DCNSF remained flat at $$21.47 during trading hours on Friday. Dai-ichi Life has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $21.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.88.
About Dai-ichi Life
