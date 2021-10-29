Short Interest in Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Grows By 140.0%

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,133,700 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the September 30th total of 472,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11,337.0 days.

OTCMKTS DCNSF remained flat at $$21.47 during trading hours on Friday. Dai-ichi Life has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $21.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.88.

About Dai-ichi Life

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in Japan, the United States, and internationally. It operates through The Domestic Life Insurance Business, The Overseas Insurance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers individual life insurance and annuities, non-participating single premium whole life insurance, financial insurance and annuities, and group annuities.

