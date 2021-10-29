Short Interest in CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) Drops By 52.2%

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 52.2% from the September 30th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 152,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CN Energy Group. stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of CN Energy Group. as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNEY opened at $8.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average of $5.46. CN Energy Group. has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $9.75.

CN Energy Group. Inc manufactures and supplies wood-based activated carbon in China. Its product is primarily used in pharmaceutical and industrial manufacturing, water purification, environmental protection, and food and beverage production markets. The company also serves activated carbon wholesalers and companies engaging in the activated carbon deep processing business.

