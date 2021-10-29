Short Interest in CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Grows By 2,100.0%

CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 2,100.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

CITIC stock opened at $5.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.42. CITIC has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $6.54.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th.

CITIC Limited operates in the financial services, resources and energy, manufacturing, engineering contracting, and real estate businesses in China and internationally. The company offers banking products and services; investment banking, brokerage, securities trading and lending, and asset management services; financial, wealth management, and trust services; and life, health, and accident insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

