Short Interest in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC) Expands By 1,767.3%

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 285,700 shares, an increase of 1,767.3% from the September 30th total of 15,300 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 51,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

PRPC opened at $9.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.74. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $10.10. The company has a quick ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Antara Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,010,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the 2nd quarter worth about $397,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. 46.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

