Short Interest in Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Expands By 166.7%

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the September 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $31.05 price objective on shares of Brunello Cucinelli and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of BCUCY opened at $30.01 on Friday. Brunello Cucinelli has a twelve month low of $15.08 and a twelve month high of $34.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.26.

Brunello Cucinelli SpA engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of luxury clothing and accessories. It specializes in cashmere products in the ready-to-wear apparel sector under the brand name Brunello Cucinelli. The company was founded by Brunello Cucinelli in 1978 and is headquartered in Corciano, Italy.

