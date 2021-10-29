Short Interest in Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) Drops By 54.5%

Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 54.5% from the September 30th total of 2,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in Aziyo Biologics by 64.0% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 175,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 68,573 shares during the period. Birchview Capital LP bought a new position in Aziyo Biologics in the second quarter worth $288,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Aziyo Biologics by 53.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 16,309 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aziyo Biologics in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Aziyo Biologics by 370.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. 20.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aziyo Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Shares of Aziyo Biologics stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.50. The company has a market cap of $59.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Aziyo Biologics has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $18.20.

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $12.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.18 million. Aziyo Biologics had a negative return on equity of 112.20% and a negative net margin of 39.65%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aziyo Biologics will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aziyo Biologics

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device; and cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons.

