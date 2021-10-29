Short Interest in Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Declines By 84.9%

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 84.9% from the September 30th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ARGGY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aston Martin Lagonda Global presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.30. 59,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,721. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $31.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.29 and its 200-day moving average is $26.87.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings Plc engages in designing, engineering and manufacturing luxury cars. Its current line-up comprises three core models of the new generation of products: one grand tourer (“”GT””) (DB11), one sports car (Vantage), and one super GT (DBS Superleggera). The company also produces one four-door, four-seat sports coupe (Rapide S), Aston Martin Vulcan and Vanquish Zagato models.

