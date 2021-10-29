Short Interest in AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI) Drops By 51.7%

AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a drop of 51.7% from the September 30th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 622,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of AGRI stock opened at $3.04 on Friday. AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $8.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.31.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Company Profile

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. is an agriculture-focused technology company. It intends to operate in the plant based pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and other high value crop markets using its unique proprietary facility design and hydroponics-based automated growing system. AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd.

