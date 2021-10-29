Short Interest in AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Rises By 256.3%

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,600 shares, a growth of 256.3% from the September 30th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 221,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Tuesday. AlphaValue raised shares of AB Volvo (publ) to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.
VLVLY opened at $23.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.33. AB Volvo has a 52 week low of $19.11 and a 52 week high of $28.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.32.
About AB Volvo (publ)
Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.
