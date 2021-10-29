Short Interest in AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Rises By 256.3%

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,600 shares, a growth of 256.3% from the September 30th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 221,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Tuesday. AlphaValue raised shares of AB Volvo (publ) to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

VLVLY opened at $23.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.33. AB Volvo has a 52 week low of $19.11 and a 52 week high of $28.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.32.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 22.36%. Equities analysts forecast that AB Volvo will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

About AB Volvo (publ)

Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.

