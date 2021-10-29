Short Interest in AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Decreases By 95.7%

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 95.7% from the September 30th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised AB Electrolux (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Pareto Securities downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cheuvreux downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AB Electrolux (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.53.
ELUXY traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.35. The stock had a trading volume of 9,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,519. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.99. AB Electrolux has a twelve month low of $40.83 and a twelve month high of $60.87.
AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile
Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.
