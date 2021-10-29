Short Interest in AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Decreases By 95.7%

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 95.7% from the September 30th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised AB Electrolux (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Pareto Securities downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cheuvreux downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AB Electrolux (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.53.

ELUXY traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.35. The stock had a trading volume of 9,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,519. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.99. AB Electrolux has a twelve month low of $40.83 and a twelve month high of $60.87.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 36.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AB Electrolux will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

