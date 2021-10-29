Shore Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for NatWest Group (LON:NWG)

NatWest Group (LON:NWG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

NWG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.14) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 278.75 ($3.64).

Shares of NWG stock opened at GBX 221.50 ($2.89) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 217.66 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 206.98. NatWest Group has a 52 week low of GBX 118.20 ($1.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 235.07 ($3.07). The firm has a market capitalization of £25.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80.

In other news, insider Katie Murray sold 42,068 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.74), for a total value of £88,342.80 ($115,420.43).

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

