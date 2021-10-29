Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Team17 Group (LON:TM17)

Team17 Group (LON:TM17)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TM17. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 760 ($9.93) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Team17 Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Team17 Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 805.86 ($10.53).

TM17 stock opened at GBX 715 ($9.34) on Wednesday. Team17 Group has a 12-month low of GBX 382 ($4.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 900 ($11.76). The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of £940.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 779.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 756.81.

About Team17 Group

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

