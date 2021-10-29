Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Team17 Group (LON:TM17)

Team17 Group (LON:TM17)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TM17. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 760 ($9.93) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Team17 Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Team17 Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 805.86 ($10.53).

Get Team17 Group alerts:

TM17 stock opened at GBX 715 ($9.34) on Wednesday. Team17 Group has a 12-month low of GBX 382 ($4.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 900 ($11.76). The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of £940.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 779.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 756.81.

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Team17 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team17 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.