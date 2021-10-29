Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Short Interest Update

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, an increase of 185.0% from the September 30th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

SMNNY stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,642. Shimano has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $32.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 0.34.

Get Shimano alerts:

Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shimano had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter.

Shimano, Inc engages in the development, production and distribution of bicycle components, fishing tackle, and rowing equipments. It operates through the following segments: Bicycle Components, Fishing Tackle, and Others. The Bicycle Components segment manufactures and sells derailleur gears, brakes, wheel and other related products.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Shimano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shimano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.