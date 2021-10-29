Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development (OTCMKTS:SIHBY) Trading Up 6.9%

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIHBY)’s stock price traded up 6.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.43 and last traded at $3.43. 297 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.4355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 12.06%. This is an increase from Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development’s previous dividend of $0.29.

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, develops, operates, and manages expressways and bridges in the People's Republic of China. It operates through GS Superhighway, GZ West Superhighway, and Xintang Interchange segments. The company operates toll-expressway projects comprising Guangzhou-Shenzhen superhighway and Guangdong Guangzhou-Zhuhai West superhighway.

