Shenandoah Telecommunications Plans Annual Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th.

Shenandoah Telecommunications has raised its dividend payment by 30.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a dividend payout ratio of 29.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Shenandoah Telecommunications to earn $0.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.5%.

Shenandoah Telecommunications stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.01. 2,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,416. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $27.16 and a 12-month high of $61.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.71.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.24. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 80.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

SHEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shenandoah Telecommunications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 61.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

