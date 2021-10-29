SG3 Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV)

SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at $5,873,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at $628,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at $3,862,000. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at $3,589,000. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.25 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCV traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,080. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average of $10.97. Fintech Acquisition Corp. V has a 12-month low of $9.96 and a 12-month high of $15.70.

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V Profile

FinTech Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination, with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

