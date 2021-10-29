SG3 Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,000 Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVAX. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novavax during the 1st quarter valued at $628,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter worth $425,000. Institutional investors own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NVAX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novavax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

NVAX traded down $3.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.88. 59,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,558,240. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.62. Novavax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.59 and a fifty-two week high of $331.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.24.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.63) by ($1.12). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 150.88% and a negative net margin of 80.37%. The company had revenue of $298.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total value of $143,624.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $8,579,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 196,935 shares of company stock worth $37,973,357. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

