SG Americas Securities LLC Has $51,000 Stock Position in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,577 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 19,213 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Nordic American Tankers were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Nordic American Tankers by 3,130.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,361,208 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,119 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter worth $3,352,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the second quarter worth $1,373,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its position in Nordic American Tankers by 664.2% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 246,470 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 214,220 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Nordic American Tankers by 179.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 229,121 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 147,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Nordic American Tankers from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut Nordic American Tankers from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.83.

Shares of NYSE NAT opened at $2.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $397.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.91. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 million. Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 103.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%. Analysts predict that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.76%.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

